From 'Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty' to 'Insidious': New OTT releases this week

With the weekend upon us, OTT platforms are gearing up for new releases, and so are the audiences. If you plan to spend your weekend binge-watching some interesting movies or series on digital platforms, here are the top picks for this week.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty (Telugu)

Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty co-star in the Telugu-language romantic comedy-drama film titled 'Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty', helmed by the director Mahesh Babu Pachigolla. Anushka portrays the role of a 30-year-old independent feminist chef residing in London, who, for personal reasons, returns to India. She's not a believer in marriage or love, but her desire to become a mother through IUI drives her to search for a suitable sperm donor. Her journey leads her to Siddhu Polishetty, portrayed by Naveen, a stand-up comedian by profession.

Streaming on Netflix from October 5.

Insidious: The Red Door (English)

In the concluding instalment of the Insidious film series, the audience gets to witness the Lamberts, specifically Josh and his son Dalton (portrayed by Ty Simpkins), confronting and ultimately conquering their haunting history, laying their demons to rest forever. To achieve this, they must venture deeper into The Further, guided by The Red Door. However, upon crossing into this enigmatic realm, they are met with even more spine-chilling horrors that await their presence.

Streaming on Netflix from October 6.

Khufiya (Hindi)

In his latest cinematic endeavour, Vishal Bhardwaj presents the gripping action-crime film 'Khufiya', featuring Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi in prominent roles. Drawing inspiration from Amar Bhushan's espionage novel 'Escape to Nowhere', the movie explores the world of India's external intelligence agency, RAW (Research and Analysis Wing). It centres on the urgent mission to unearth the mole within the organization, responsible for illicitly trading highly sensitive and confidential defence information.

Streaming on Netflix from October 5.

OMG 2 (Hindi)

This sequel to the 2012 hit movie 'OMG – Oh My God!' is a satirical social comedy-drama featuring a stellar cast. Akshay Kumar stars as the Messenger of Lord Shiva, Pankaj Tripathi takes on the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devoted Lord Shiva devotee, and Yami Gautam portrays the character of lawyer Kamini Maheshwari. This courtroom drama delves into a crucial theme – the necessity for a well-rounded education in schools, while also addressing the prevalent superstitions and blind faith that continue to persist in society.

Streaming on Netflix from October 8.

Loki: Season 2 (English)

The mischievous God of Mischief returns in a thrilling new season filled with fantasy, adventure, and drama in 'Loki Season 2', Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the enigmatic antagonist, and this time, he grapples with an unusual problem within the Time Variance Authority (TVA). While time slipping is considered impossible in the TVA, Loki finds himself caught in this perplexing phenomenon. As he traverses the past and present across the multiverse, he becomes acutely aware that the world stands on the precipice of total destruction.

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar from October 6.

Gadar 2 (Hindi)

'Gadar 2' brings back Sunny Deol in the role of Tara Singh, who enjoys a peaceful life in Punjab with Sakina and Jeete. He has established himself as a trusted supplier to the Indian Army. When a conflict erupts between India and Pakistan, an army official approaches Tara for his support in providing weapons to the Indian forces.

Streaming on ZEE5 from October 6.

Beckham (English)

'Beckham' is a fresh documentary series centred around the iconic English football legend, David Beckham. Helmed by Academy Award-winning director Fisher Stevens, this series delves into the multifaceted life of the renowned footballer, offering a glimpse into both his on-field and off-field endeavours.

Streaming on Netflix from October 4.

Mumbai Diaries Season 2 (Hindi)

The fearless medical team returns in 'Mumbai Diaries Season 2', ready to confront another colossal crisis. Created by Nikkhil Advani, this gripping medical thriller series unfolds within a government hospital, shedding light on the daunting hurdles doctors and first responders encounter as they strive to rescue the city's inhabitants amid torrential rain, offering a compelling narrative of their heroic efforts.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 6.