Kalidas Jayaram gets engaged to model Tarini Kalingarayar

Actor Kalidas Jayaram got engaged to model Tarini Kalingarayar on Friday. Videos of the couple's engagement ceremony are going viral on social media. The 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu' actor was seen wearing a silk pink kurta and dhoti while Tarini was dazzling in a silver and pink-coloured lehenga. Kalidas's parents and actors Jayaram and Parvathy and his sister Malavika could also be seen in the video.

Kalidas has been dating Tamil Nadu native Tarini for some time now. The actor's family had introduced the model during their family shoot during Onam last year. He later introduced her as his girlfriend on Valentines Day this year. Since then, the two had been exchanging sweet messages to each other on public platforms. Recently, Kalidas had also revealed his plans to marry Tarini, during an award function held in Chennai.

Tarini was the 3rd runner-up for the Miss Universe India 2021 and has been associated with several brands as a well-known model. Kalidas, who made his debut in films as a child artist with the Sathyan Anthikad movie 'Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal' is also a national-award recipient. He debuted as a lead actor in the Abrid Shine directorial 'Poomaram' in 2018. Since then, he has worked in several South Indian movies.