2023 was probably one of the busiest years for Mollywood, with a slew of releases every week. However, out of them, only a few managed to secure a place in people’s hearts. We take a look at some of the films in the industry that struck a chord with the audience.

'Purusha Pretham'

This Krishand directorial stands out among the rest for its experimental style. The neo-noir drama features an unidentified corpse and a group of policemen who decide to bury it since no one comes to claim the body. However, they land in trouble when a woman arrives to claim the body at a later stage. Alexander Prashanth and Darshana Rajendran play pivotal roles in the satirical film. The unusual framing in the film became a point of discussion since it broke the 180-degree rule in screen direction in every shot.

Rekha

This is easily among the best revenge dramas of 2023. The film features the titular character who sets out to take revenge on those who took advantage of her. Win.C (formerly Vincy Aloshious) who played Rekha won the state award for the best actress for her powerful performance in the movie. Rekha's romance with her neighbour and her family's dynamics with the people in the village make the film an engrossing watch.

Iratta

Gifted actor Joju George plays dual roles in the emotional drama that unfolds within the confines of a police station. Though the film did not do well in theatres, it received critical appreciation once it started streaming on an OTT platform. The performance of Joju who managed to play the twin police officers Pramod and Vinod with ease, was well praised. The film’s climax sends chills down the spine and is probably among the best sequences to be shot in a film this year.

B 32 Muthal 44 Vare

The Shruthi Sharanyam directorial opened up a discussion on women's breasts, which comes in different shapes and sizes. The film follows the lives of five women and a transgender and their struggles with their bodies. While one is fighting breast cancer, another young woman suffers mentally as she does not fit into the beauty standards set by society. The third person is in the process of physical transformation to become a woman. This women-lead movie, bankrolled by the KSFDC, also secured the FIPRESCI Award for the Best Malayalam Film by a Debut Director at this year's IFFK.

'2018'

This Jude Anthany directorial was India's official entry to the Oscars this year and was among the best films to release in Malayalam in 2023. The movie featuring an ensemble cast with Tovino Thomas in the lead resonated well with the audience since it captured the spirit and resilience of Malayalis during the 2018 floods that ravaged Kerala. This was one of the few movies in Malayalam that was based on a real-life incident this year.

Falimy

This full-fledged entertainer directed by debutant Nithish Sahadev follows a family of five who set out to Banaras to fulfill the grandfather's lifelong dream of visiting Kashi. The struggles they face on the way to the spiritual capital and the difficulties they undergo there make up most of the movie. The film has been praised for its simple humour, performances by Basil Joseph, Manju Pillai and Jagadish, and its ability to connect with the Malayali audience in general.

Anjana Jayaprakash played Hamsadhwani in 'Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum'. (R) Ayisha movie poster. Photos | Imdb

Ayisha

Though Manju Warrier had a slew of releases this year, ‘Ayisha’ was her only film that did decent business in theatres. The biographical movie was based on the life of theatre artist, actor and social activist Nilambur Ayisha but mainly dwelt on her life as she migrated to the Gulf. The bitter-sweet struggle she endures there and the bond she forges with the Gadamma (matriarch) of the house made the film an endearing watch. The filmmaker Aamir Pallikkal said he wanted to focus on Ayisha's life in the Gulf, since other aspects about her were already well-known.

Kaathal-The Core

This ground-breaking movie focuses on a man named Mathew whose wife Omana files for divorce after she finds out he is a homosexual. Apart from the theme, which addresses an issue that rarely finds its way to mainstream cinema, the willingness of Mammootty to experiment with this unusual character left the audience speechless. 'Kaathal', which was also screened at this year's IFFK, will easily make it to the list of the best films to be made this decade.

Pranaya Vilasam

This movie directed by Nikhil Muraly was an endearing tale that explored various aspects of love between people of different ages. The film broke cliches to discuss relationships inside families. The performances by the actors, especially Hakkim Shah and Anaswara Rajan received a lot of praise after the film released on OTT platforms.

Pachuvum Athbuthavilakkum

The movie directed by debutant Akhil Sathyan is easily among the best movies to come out of Mollywood in 2023. The humour in the movie was refreshing and brought a lot of laughter back to theatres. Anjana Jayaprakash who played Hamsadhwani in the movie received critical acclaim for her performance in the movie. The stunt scenes also were realistic.

Kannur Squad

Following its release, this Mammootty-starrer drew comparisons with films like 'Kuttavum Shikshayum' and 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru'. Though the film isn't highly ambitious and follows a predicable storyline, the film's style of making was well-appreciated by the audience. The movie went on to gross over Rs 100 crore worldwide.

'Neru'

This powerful legal drama follows a blind girl’s quest to bring her abuser to justice. Powerful dialogues and performances are the highlight of the film, which features Anaswara Rajan and Mohanlal. The movie directed by Jeethu Joseph has several intriguing moments. Many people have been celebrating the movie as a comeback of the superstar.