This scene from Mohanlal's 'Neru' gains online acclaim after OTT release

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 25, 2024 02:47 PM IST
Neru
Neru posters. Photo: IMDb/Instagram/Mohanlal
Topic | Entertainment News

Mohanlal's last film, 'Neru,' directed by Jeethu Joseph, garnered immense success in theatres and recently made its debut on OTT platforms. The movie follows Mohanlal's character, advocate Vijayamohan, as he re-enters the legal field to support Sara (Anaswara Rajan) and her family in a compelling court case.

Having taken a hiatus from legal practice, the film explores Vijayamohan's ability to navigate through the intricacies of a trial. A particular scene from the movie has gained widespread attention, where Siddique's character questions Anaswara Rajan's Sara about her ordeal, going to the extent of suggesting she doesn't exhibit typical behaviour for a rape victim.

In response, Mohanlal's character, Vijayamohan, strongly rebuts Siddique, asking how a rape victim is supposed to behave. The impactful dialogue, "Times have changed; better you change how you think," has elevated this scene to be regarded as one of the film's most powerful moments. Neru is now available to stream on Disney + Hotstar.

