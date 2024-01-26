Can't think of a sequel if people don't accept my film: LJP addresses criticism against Malaikottai Vaaliban

Filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery addressed the negative reviews against his film 'Malaikottai Vaaliban'. Speaking during a press meet here in Kochi, the filmmaker said he did not understand why there was a negative campaign against the movie. He also said it won't be possible to think about a sequel or a prequel to the movie if it is not accepted by the public.

However, he urged viewers not to form an opinion based on how other people view the film. “There are two kinds of audiences watching a movie. Those who arrive in the morning and those who watch the evening shows. Unfortunately, it is the opinions of those who watch the morning shows that gain popularity on social media. It soon becomes everyone's opinion and vibe. I don't understand what benefit do people derive with this negative campaign,” he said.

According to him, 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' is a fantasy style film, told like a fable. “Why should we be adamant regarding 'speed' in movies. Vaaliban is not powered by a Ferrari engine. It is told in the speed of a fable. There are several beautiful scenes and sounds we have hidden behind this tale, which should be experienced in theatres,” he said.

He said there are a lot of layers in the characters that can only be revealed in the second part. “That is why you feel the characters are incomplete. I don't plan to change the way I approach movies. I will continue to make films in the same way,” he said.