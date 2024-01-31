'Animal' claims top 4 spot in Netflix's non-English films with massive viewership

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal,' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has stirred significant conversations ever since its release last year. Despite its considerable success at the box office, the film faced severe criticism from netizens who labelled it as highly misogynistic and accused it of promoting toxic masculinity.

However, the movie has demonstrated exceptional performance in both theaters and on OTT. Recently making its debut on Netflix, 'Animal' has been making waves, securing a prominent position in the most-watched movies. In Netflix's Non-English Top 10 movies and watch hours report for January 22 – January 28, 2024, 'Animal' claimed the impressive fourth position in the Films-Non-English category. According to Netflix's official report, the movie recorded a remarkable 20,800,000 hours of watch time and garnered 6,200,000 views.

In 'Animal,' Ranbir Kapoor portrays an intense character fixated on his father, played by Anil Kapoor. Alongside Kapoor, the film features notable performances by Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.