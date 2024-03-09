It was a laugh riot: 'Premalu' gets Rajamouli's stamp of approval

Malayalam language film 'Premalu', directed by Girish AD, hit theatres on February 9. A month later, the Telugu dubbed version of this romantic comedy made its way to cinema halls on March 8.

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently shared his review of the blockbuster film on Instagram. Rajamouli praised the Telugu adaptation, expressing his delight that the movie was dubbed in Telugu. He wrote, "So glad Karthikeya did #Premalu in Telugu. It was a laugh riot throughout. The writer did a fab job in getting the meme/youth language perfectly right.I liked the girl, Reenu in the trailer itself. In the film even the boy Sachin is lovable. But my fav is Aadi..JK..Just Kidding"

Premalu features Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju in leading roles. Naslen plays Sachin, a young engineering graduate with dreams of moving to the UK, who falls in love with Reenu (Mamitha Baiju), a tester working in a company in Hyderabad. The movie has been well-received by audiences, offering a delightful ride filled with laughter.