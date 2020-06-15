Four Keralites, including nun in Mexico, die of COVID-19 outside Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Four more Keralites died of the COVID-19 outside Kerala on Monday.

Thiruvananthapuram Mancad native Abdul Kalaam, 61, died in Qatar. He was working as a driver at a travel agency here.

Thrissur Vadakkancheri native Venugopalan, 52, and Kollam Anchal native Anzar, 43 passed away in Saudi Arabia.

A Keralite nun also succumbed to the coronavirus in Mexico on Monday.

Sister Adelda (Lucy), 67, was a member of the Sisters of Charity institution established by Mother Theresa. She had been engaged in missionary work in Mexico for the past 40 years.

She had been under treatment for Covid-19 for the past one week. She was the daughter of Varkey from Ponnankayam Nedumkombil house.

Over 17,000 Covid-19 deaths have been reported in Mexico so far.