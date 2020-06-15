{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Four Keralites, including nun in Mexico, die of COVID-19 outside Kerala

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Four Keralites. including nun dies of COVID-19
Sister Adelda, Anzar, Abdul Kalaam, Venugopalan
SHARE

Thiruvananthapuram: Four more Keralites died of the COVID-19 outside Kerala on Monday.

Thiruvananthapuram Mancad native Abdul Kalaam, 61, died in Qatar. He was working as a driver at a travel agency here.

Thrissur Vadakkancheri native Venugopalan, 52, and Kollam Anchal native Anzar, 43 passed away in Saudi Arabia.

A Keralite nun also succumbed to the coronavirus in Mexico on Monday.

Sister Adelda (Lucy), 67, was a member of the Sisters of Charity institution established by Mother Theresa. She had been engaged in missionary work in Mexico for the past 40 years.

She had been under treatment for Covid-19 for the past one week. She was the daughter of Varkey from Ponnankayam Nedumkombil house.

Over 17,000 Covid-19 deaths have been reported in Mexico so far.  

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES