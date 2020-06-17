8 more Keralites die of Covid-19 in Gulf, Mumbai

Eight more Keralites succumbed to the coronavirus outside Kerala on Tuesday.

Alappuzha Vallikkunnam native Manoj, 40, Kollam native Rashid Thampi, 55, Kulathupuzha native Santosh, 43, and Chavara native Sudarshanan, 57 passed away in Saudi Arabia.

According to the latest figures, over 75 Malayalis have died of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia.

Thrissur native Abdul Jabbar, 68, and Koyilandi native Rehna Hashim, 53, died in Qatar. Nine Malayalis have died COVID-19 in Qatar so far. 233 Keralites have succumbed to the disease in the Gulf region alone.

Two Keralites died of COVID-19 in Mumbai.

Antony Louis, 58 and Palakkad native PV Shankar,60 succumbed to the disease on Tuesday.