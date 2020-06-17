{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

8 more Keralites die of Covid-19 in Gulf, Mumbai

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
8 more Keralites die of Covid-19 in Gulf, Mumbai
Abdul Jabbar, Rehna Hashim, Sudarshanan, Antony Louis, Rashid Thampi, PV Shankar
SHARE

Eight more Keralites succumbed to the coronavirus outside Kerala on Tuesday.

Alappuzha Vallikkunnam native Manoj, 40, Kollam native Rashid Thampi, 55, Kulathupuzha native Santosh, 43, and Chavara native Sudarshanan, 57 passed away in Saudi Arabia.

According to the latest figures, over 75 Malayalis have died of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia.

Thrissur native Abdul Jabbar, 68, and Koyilandi native Rehna Hashim, 53, died in Qatar. Nine Malayalis have died COVID-19 in Qatar so far. 233 Keralites have succumbed to the disease in the Gulf region alone.

Two Keralites died of COVID-19 in Mumbai.

Antony Louis, 58 and Palakkad native PV Shankar,60 succumbed to the disease on Tuesday.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES