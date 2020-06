Thiruvananthapuram: Three Keralites succumbed to the COVID-19 on Wednesday outside Kerala.

Two Malayalis died of the coronavirus in the Gulf region. Aluva native PK Hamsa, 77 who was stranded in Dubai during a visit to his daughter, died of the disease on Wednesday.

Kollam native Thomas Varghese, 58, died in Kuwait. He is survived by wife Ponnamma and 2 children.

Rachel Joseph (Suja), 48 passed away in Delhi's Tughlagabad. She was the wife of blood bank manager Joseph Varghese.