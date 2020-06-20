Heightened vigil in Thiruvananthapuram after auto driver tests positive for COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram: Authorities have called for heightened vigil in Thiruvananthapuram after an autorickshaw driver tested positive for COVID-19. He had reportedly interacted with several people even after symptoms surfaced. Preparing his contacts’ list is likely to be a challenging task.

Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said that certain roads to the Thiruvananthapuram city will be closed.

“Shops, that are not following the COVID-19 guidelines, will also be forced shut. Action will also be taken if more number of people participate in weddings or funerals,” said the minister, who held a meet at the Collectorate to take stock of the situation.

The minister also criticised the protests during the COVID-19 crisis. He alleged that some people were trying to make the situation in Kerala akin to that in Chennai and Delhi.

Manacaud, Kalady, Attukal, and Chiramukku wards in Thiruvananthapuram have been declared as containment zones.

Restrictions were also tightened in Kollam district as well as Idukki district's Kattappana amid a spike in cases.

Mundakkal, cantonment, and Udayamarthandapuram divisions in Kollam corporation have been declared as containment zones. Eight, 10, 11, and 13 wards of the Kalluvathukal panchayat; and 6, 7, and 9 wards of Thrikkovilvattom; and 15 and 16 wards of Mayyanad; and 17th ward of Ittiva have also become containment zones.

The Kattappana market was completely shut after a vegetable lorry driver tested positive. The market, the eight ward in the Kattappana municipality, and the KSRTC junction-Vettikuzhikavala road have also been declared as containment zones. The lorry driver, a native of Kattappana, got infected from Tamil Nadu.

Kerala on Friday recorded 118 new COVID-19 positive cases and 96 recoveries. This is the fourth time that number of new infections crossed the 100-mark. At present, the state has 1,380 active COVID patients. Of the 2,912 people contracted the disease so far, 1,509 have been recovered, said a statement from the state health minister's office on Friday.