Over 60 COVID-19 cases in Kerala have no known source of infection, reports claim

Thiruvananthapuram: The rise in the number of COVID-19 patients with no known source of infection has put the Kerala government in a quandary. More than 60 such patients have been identified, as per reports.

Of these, 49 were infected after May 4. Eight people, including an excise driver in Kannur, have died.

Most number of COVID-19 patients without any known source of infection was reported in Malappuram, 13. However, the district health department has claimed that there are only two such patients. Most number of deaths were reported from Thiruvananthapuram district, three.

An infant born on June 2 in Malappuram and an 87-year-old man from Thrissur are on the list of infected people.

The disease was also confirmed in two people, who were hospitalised over other ailments in Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram.

A woman from Dharmadom in Kannur had succumbed to the illness and 12 from her home were found to be infected.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had directed the health department to carry out an epidemiological study to trace the source of infection. Studies on such cases that were reported in the first phase in Kollam, Kottayam and Kozhikode districts are under way.

Anti-body tests were started about two weeks ago to ascertain if there is community spread in Kerala but the government is yet to release any clear results.

Though the anti-body test does not confirm the disease, it can help identify the pattern of disease spread. But even the CM is not giving clear answers in this regard.

Kerala on Friday recorded 118 new COVID-19 positive cases and 96 recoveries. This is the fourth time that number of new infections crossed the 100-mark. At present, the state has 1,380 active COVID patients.

Of the 2,912 people contracted the disease so far, 1,509 have been recovered, said a statement from the state health minister's office on Friday.