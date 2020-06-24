COVID-19 claims lives of eight more Keralites outside state

Riyadh/Mumbai: Eight more Keralites died due to COVID-19 outside the state in last two days. Five of them died in the Gulf, while three succumbed to the virus in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Those died in the Gulf are Ramachandran Achary (63), Biji Jose (52), Abeed (60), Kunhabdullah (60) and Prem Raj (55).

Ramachandran Achary, a native of Pattazhy in Pathanamthitta district, had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He was a member of Keli Cultural Forum in Al-Sulai (West). He is survived by wife Radhamani and two children – Sunil and Shini.

Biji Jose, who had been working as a staff nurse in Al-Ahsa for past 25 years, died on Monday in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Prem Raj was under treatment at the intensive care unit of Dammam Central Hospital in Saudi Arabia. He is survived by wife Jasitha and three children – Soumya, Ajay Raj and Amal Raj.

Abeed, a Thrissur native, died in Oman, while Kunhabdullah, a native of Perambra in Kozhikode district died in Qatar.

Three die in Mumbai

The three Keralites who died in Mumbai are Kannur native U N Raghavan (73), Chelakkara native C P Balakrishnan (60) and Rocky Joseph (60).

Rocky Joseph, a native of Goregaon East in Mumbai, was originally from Thrissur.

With this, 27 Malayalis have so far died of COVID-19 in Mumbai alone.