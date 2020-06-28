Four Keralites die of COVID-19 outside Kerala

Kottayam: Four more Keralites lost their lives to the COVID-19 on Saturday. While the virus claimed three lives in the Gulf region, one life was lost in Mumbai.

Thrissur native Abdul Rasaq, 60, Kannur native Harris Bapini, 67, succumbed to the virus in Kuwait.

Abdul Rasaq is survived by wife Thahira and children Fasil, Faisal, and Noufal. Harris Bapini is survived by wife Rasiya and children Rameez, Rihab, Risili, Asil and Fathima Farha

Palakkad native Subramanian, 85, died of COVID-19 in Mumbai. He is survived by his wife Veena and son Jayaram.

Kottayam native Sharafudeen, 40, who died in Jeddah was tested positive. He is survived by wife Khairunisa and children Muhammed Anshif, Najiya and Mihammed Rayan.