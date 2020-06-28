{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Four Keralites die of COVID-19 outside Kerala

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Four Keralites die of COVID-19 outside Kerala
Abdul Rasaq, Harris Bapini, and Subramanian
SHARE

Kottayam: Four more Keralites lost their lives to the COVID-19 on Saturday. While the virus claimed three lives in the Gulf region, one life was lost in Mumbai.

Thrissur native Abdul Rasaq, 60, Kannur native Harris Bapini, 67, succumbed to the virus in Kuwait.

Abdul Rasaq is survived by wife Thahira and children Fasil, Faisal, and Noufal. Harris Bapini is survived by wife Rasiya and children Rameez, Rihab, Risili, Asil and Fathima Farha

Palakkad native Subramanian, 85, died of COVID-19 in Mumbai. He is survived by his wife Veena and son Jayaram.

Kottayam native Sharafudeen, 40, who died in Jeddah was tested positive. He is survived by wife Khairunisa and children Muhammed Anshif, Najiya and Mihammed Rayan.  

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES