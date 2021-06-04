TV serial production team, resort owner held for violating lockdown rules in Varkala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Ayroor Police on Friday took a television series production team and a resort owner into custody for shooting the serial violating the COVID-19 induced lockdown rules.

They were taken into custody by a team led by DySP from the resort in Edava near Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The police filed a case against the 18-member production team, mostly technicians, and the resort owner under Kerala Epidemic Diseases Act.

Kerala has been under lockdown since May 8 following the sharp rise in coronavirus cases. As per the lockdown rules, no television show or serial related indoor or outdoor shooting is allowed in the state.

The technicians were setting up the shooting set while the police reached the spot. The resort was sealed by the police.