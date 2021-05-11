E-pass not must for emergency hospital visits

Thiruvananthapuram: Travel e-pass is not required for those seeking emergency medical treatment, the Kerala Police have clarified.

The passengers, however, should carry medical documents and self-declaration letter while travelling to and from the hospital. A maximum of three passengers are allowed in a vehicle.

In case an application is made online, the applicant can add two more names in the field for co-passengers on the e-pass website (pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in). The co-passengers’ names should be separated by space, and no comma should be used, said Manoj Abraham, Additional Director General of Police.

Police issued the clarification after those seeking permission for emergency hospital visits faced technical difficulties while applying online. The website has space for furnishing the name of only one co-passenger.

Several questions were raised over the information the website has been seeking. It sought the vehicle registration number for issuing the pass. Those hiring taxis seldom knew the registration plate number in advance.

Additionally, no field was provided to furnish the driver’s name, if two members of a family were using the services of a chauffeur for their car. There have been complaints that these technical issues were causing difficulties to those seeking emergency medical care.