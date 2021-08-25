Kerala shopkeepers to launch ‘V-Bhavan’ online app on Sept 15

Kozhikode: The Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithy, a leading association of traders and shopkeepers based in Kerala, has decided to venture into online business to meet the challenges posed by COVID-19. As part of the initiative, the Samithy will launch an app, named V-Bhavan, on September 15 and its logo was unveiled by the association’s state president T Nazeeruddin on Tuesday.

From Wednesday, various shops across Kerala can register on the app to sell their goods. Customers can utilize the app to purchase items from any shop in the state or outlets within a radius of five km from their location. The Samithy has also roped in 10 courier firms to deliver the items.

According to the Samithy, around 12 lakh traders in Kerala will be part of the app. “Discounts and other attractive offers can be availed by customers from the app similar to other online marketing sites. Moreover, a hyper-local scratch card issued with the purchases can be used to buy more items,” said the association.