COVID-19: 25,772 cases in Kerala on Tuesday, TPR drops to 15.87%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 25,772 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 42,53,298.

As many as 27,320 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 39,93,877.

The active cases touched 2,37,042, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during a press conference.

In the last 24 hours, 1,62,428 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 15.87 per cent.

Key points from the CM's press meet:

• State has decided to do away with the night curfew (10 pm to 6 am) and Sunday lockdown.

• Residential training centres for people above 18 will be allowed to function provided students and teachers have received at least one dose of vaccine.

• From Oct 4, institutions offering Technical, Polytechnic and Medical education will be allowed to function. Final year students of UG and PG courses and their teachers, who have received the first dose of COVID vaccination will be permitted.

• All school teachers should complete their vaccination this week itself.

With 189 deaths being reported on Tuesday, the state's death toll has risen to 21,820.

Of the positive cases, 125 were health workers, while 133 had come from outside the state and 24,253 infected through contact. The source of infection of 1261 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam 3194

Malappuram 2952

Kozhikode 2669

Thrissur 2557

Kollam 2548

Palakkad 2332

Kottayam 1814

Thiruvananthapuram 1686

Kannur 1649

Alappuzha 1435

Pathanamthitta 1016

Idukki 925

Wayanad 607

Kasaragod 388

Testing and quarantine

A total of 6,18,684 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 5,85,749 are under home or institutional quarantine and 32,935 are in hospitals.

2464 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

There are 296 areas in the state with a Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) above 7 per cent, the release said.

Vaccination

The state government also said that 76.15 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine by September 6 and 28.73 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses by the same date. More than 92 per cent of the people over the age of 45 years have received one dose and 48 per cent of the same age group have received both jabs till date, the release said.

It further said that only 13.3 per cent of the cases currently under treatment are admitted in hospitals or field hospitals and less than 1 per cent of those under treatment are in the ICU.

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 2085

Kollam 3490

Pathanamthitta 1243

Alappuzha 1909

Kottayam 1457

Idukki 422

Ernakulam 2319

Thrissur 2776

Palakkad 1996

Malappuram 3964

Kozhikode 3319

Wayanad 914

Kannur 914

Kasaragod 512