Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Youth slits throat, dies in Kochi

Our Correspondent
Published: July 11, 2022 08:42 PM IST
Topic | Ernakulam

In a shocking incident, a youth died as he slit his throat at Kaloor in Kochi on Monday. The deceased has not been identified yet.

The incident happened at 6.15 at Deshabhimani Junction near Kaloor.

The police reached the spot as local people alerted and shifted the body to the Ernakulam General Hospital.

RELATED ARTICLES

According to eye witnesses, the youth sat under an electric post and harmed himself before anyone could stop him.

The youth died on the spot. The police have collected a video of the incident.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling the helpline 1056, 0471-2552056)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.