Youth slits throat, dies in Kochi

In a shocking incident, a youth died as he slit his throat at Kaloor in Kochi on Monday. The deceased has not been identified yet.

The incident happened at 6.15 at Deshabhimani Junction near Kaloor.

The police reached the spot as local people alerted and shifted the body to the Ernakulam General Hospital.

According to eye witnesses, the youth sat under an electric post and harmed himself before anyone could stop him.

The youth died on the spot. The police have collected a video of the incident.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling the helpline 1056, 0471-2552056)