Mofia Parvin sought maximum punishment to husband, in-laws in suicide note

Aluva: Maximum punishment should be ensured to her husband and in-laws, and action should be initiated the circle inspector of police, Mofia Parvin, the 23-year-old law student who committed suicide, wrote in her death note.

The young woman also said her husband Suhail and in-laws were criminals.

"Pappa, Pacha, sorry. Forgive me. You were right. I am unable to live here anymore. I am unable to bear the person I loved mouthing such words," Mofia wrote in the suicide letter addressed to her parents.

"My Ruh (soul) will remain, and they will suffer. My curses will always be with you, Suhail, even God won't forgive you. I slapped him in the face. If I hadn't done it, my conscience would have been hurt. Action should be initiated against the inspector. Suhail, (his) mother and father are criminals. They should be ensured maximum punishment. This is my last wish," she concluded the letter.

Mofia, who had met Mohammed Suhail of Kothamangalam on Facebook, married him on April 3. Her parents had decided to organize a reception for the young couple in December due to financial constraints. However, Mofia's in-laws took her to their house without waiting for the reception. She later returned to her parents at Edayappuram, alleging harassment at her husband's residence.

In her complaint to Aluva East police, Mofia said her in-laws were spreading lies about her mental health, since she refused their demand for a divorce.

It has been alleged that Inspector Sudheer, who summoned Mofia and her father Dilshad to the police station on Monday based on her complaint of abuse, allegedly misbehaved with them in the presence of Suhail and his relatives.

Trophies and medals won by Mofia Parvin.

An enraged Mofia slapped Suhail at the station. After returning home, she allegedly committed suicide.

The henna princess

Aluva: Mofia Parvin was known as the Princess of Henna among her friends and relatives.

Her expertise in drawing even complex mehendi designs had earned her the sobriquet, and she was often invited to weddings and other functions to draw mehendi.

She was also an expert in making curios using discarded materials. She used to fund her education by such selling curios. Mofia was also active in arts and sports, and had won several prizes.

CI removed from duties

The Kerala Home Department removed Inspector Sudhir from station duties on Tuesday, and Aluva Deputy Superintendent of Police has been assigned to probe the charges against the officer, Ernakulam district police chief K Karthik said.

Further action will be initiated after receiving the probe report.

Meanwhile, Mofia's classmates lodged a complaint with the Women's Commission, demanding action against those responsible for their friend's death. Women's Commission Chairperson P Sathidevi and member Shiji Shivaji visited her house on Tuesday.

Youth Congress activists took out a march demanding the suspension of the inspector.

Mofia was a third-year LLB student of Al-Azhar Law College in Thodupuzha.

Report sought

The Women's Commission will probe the alleged failure of police, panel chief P Sathidevi said. The commision has also sought a report on the incident from the DySP.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist, if needed. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)