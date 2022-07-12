'They were close,' Christopher's father shocked by son's suicide after stabbing friend

Kochi: The police are investigating the likely motives of a chilling suicide of a young man and his bid on the life of his friend a little earlier.

Thoppumpadi native Christopher D'cruz, who is a 24-year-old mechanical engineering graduate, slit his throat near a pet shop at the local market at Kaloor in the heart of Ernakulam town at around 5 pm on Monday.

Aluva native Sachin, who was stabbed on the neck by Christopher, is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Christopher's father Cyril D'cruz informed Manorama News that Christopher and Sachin were close friends.

"They were close friends. They studied engineering together. I know Sachin well," he said.

Christopher and Sachin often visited each other's homes and knew the families well, D'cruz added.

The police suspect that Christopher resorted to suicide after injuring his friend.Christopher likely feared that Sachin won't survive the assault, a police officer said.

The fateful moments

According to onlookers, around 5 pm on Monday, Christopher reached Kaloor and sat on the wayside. He slit his hands and neck with a knife, but apparently continued to sit at the spot. The shopkeepers and passers-by noticed him when he lost consciousness after losing a good amount of blood.

Police reached the location after merchants alerted them. However, Christopher had already lost his life by then. The death was confirmed at a nearby private hospital. Christopher's body was transferred to Ernakulam General Hospital for autopsy.

The son of Cyril D'cruz and Marie D'cruz, Christopher, had recently commenced a new job.

The family is not aware of any mental issues he was suffering from. Police are currently investigating the incident based on the CCTV footage from the market area.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling the helpline 1056, 0471-2552056.)