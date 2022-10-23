Panoor murder case: Phone records, CCTV footage helped cops nab Shyamjith

Kannur: Kerala police on Saturday nabbed Shyamjith, the youth who murdered a young woman in her house at Panoor, by tracing the victim's phone records.

The woman, identified as 23-year-old Vishnupriya, was apparently in a relationship with Shyamjith for the past five years.

However, she ended the relationship after a quarrel and had not been responding to the lad for the past three months.

The irked Shyamjith arrived at Panoor on Saturday with the intention to kill. He had bought a hammer and a machete from the town, police sources said.

He found Vishnupriya alone at her home. She had then only returned from the funeral ceremony of a relative to change her clothes.

As luck would have it, she was on a call with a friend from Ponnani, when Shyamjith barged into the house.

The friend later told police that Vishnupriya had said Shyamjith's name. According to her, Vishnupriya was infuriated at finding Shyamjith at her house.

The next we know: Vishnupriya was dead. Not finding her at the ceremony for long, Vishnupriya's mother had come to the house to look for her.

It was then that news of the death came to light. Vishnupriya's slain body was hanging off the bed. It was 11:30 am. Local claimed to have seen a masked man in the vicinity around this time.

According to Manorama News, Vishnupriya's throat was slit and her veins cut. There were also deep cuts on her arms and leg - 18 of them - and a pool of bed on the floor.

With mere hours into the investigation, the police was able to nab Shyamjith. They had got his number from Vishnupriya's phonebook.

Tracing his mobile's location, police found Shyamjith at his father's hotel in Mananteri. The CCTV footage from Panoor and Mananteri also came in handy for the cops.

After the gruesome deed, Shyamjith had returned to resume work at the hotel. Though he put up a defense, Shyamjith finally confessed and pleaded guilty to the crime.

Apparently, he had planned to leave the state, police sources said.

Vishnupriya's parents said they were not aware of their daughter's relationship with Shyamjith. However, they said Vishnupriya was mentally unwell for the past couple of days.

The post-mortem will be conducted at Pariyaram Medical College and Vishnupriya's body will be handed over to relatives Sunday afternoon. The funeral will be held at 3 pm. Meanwhile, Shyamjith will be produced before the court today.