Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Young woman murdered at home, found with neck slit

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 22, 2022 02:55 PM IST Updated: October 22, 2022 03:04 PM IST
kannur-lady-murder
Locals claim to have seen a masked man near the premises around the time of the incident. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: A young woman was found murdered in her house in Panur near Thalassery on Saturday.

She has been identified as Vallayil native Vishnupriya.

The 23-year-old pharmacist had not gone to work today and was alone at home.

RELATED ARTICLES

It was only when the woman's mother returned in the afternoon that news of the murder came to light.

Locals claim to have seen a masked man near the premises around the time of the incident.

According to Manorama News, the woman's neck was slit and her nerves were cut.

The police has begun an investigation and are sweeping footage of CCTVs installed in the neighborhood.

(To be updated)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.