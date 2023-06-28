TVM murder: Marriage proposal rejected thrice, all 4 accused admit to crime

Thiruvananthapuram: The accused in the murder case of a 63-year-old in Kallambalam here have admitted to their crime, police said on Wednesday.

Raju, a native of Vadasserikonam, was beaten to death by his daughter's former boyfriend and companions on her wedding day.

"The four accused have admitted to committing the murder. One of the accused was in a relationship with the victim's daughter. The fixing of another alliance provoked them," Thiruvanathapuram Rural SP told Manorama News.

The four accused-- Jishnu, his brother Jijin and friends Manu and Shyam-- arrived at Raju's house and attacked him around 12.30 am on Wednesday. Only Raju, his wife Jaya and daughter Sreelakshmi were at the house at the time of attack. Though the gang initially targetted Sreelakshmi, they began attacking Raju when he tried to prevent the attack.

According to the police, the accused Jishnu and Raju's daughter Sreelakshmi were in a relationship earlier. The family had rejected Jishnu's marriage proposal thrice before proceeding with another alliance. Jishnu had approached Raju with his brother and mother but to no avail. When the family proceeded with another alliance he was provoked. He even threatened Sreelakshmi.

Raju, a former expat, had quit his job after 25 years abroad to settle down with his family in Kerala. He was working as an autorickshaw driver on his return. His wife is an ASHA worker.