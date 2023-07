Kochi: A dispute between two beggars ended up in a murder of a Tamil Nadu native here on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Sabu. According to reports, Sabu was stabbed to death by Fort Kochi native Robin. The incident took place near Ernakulam Jose junction.



Robin surrendered before Ernakulam North police after committing the crime.

Sources close to police reported that the accused was inebriated. Sabu's body has been shifted to Ernakulam general hospital.