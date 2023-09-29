Dispute over parking: Man shot dead by brother in Aluva

Aluva: In a shocking incident, a man was shot dead by his brother on Thursday. The deceased is Paulson (48) of Thaiparambil house in Edayappuram.

His brother, Thomas, who is a section officer in the High Court, has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

According to the police, Thomas shot Paulson with an airgun following an altercation. After the murder, the accused informed the police.

As per preliminary information, a dispute over parking a bike in front of the house led to the murder. Paulson had damaged Thomas' bike on Thursday morning, and the latter lodged a complaint with the police against this. It is also said there were family issues between the siblings.

The dispute erupted at around 7 pm on Thursday over stopping a bike in front of the house. Later, at around 11 pm, another argument broke out again, leading to the incident.