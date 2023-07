Kannur: A quarrel between drunkards ended up in the murder of a man at Kattampally on Friday. Riyas (43), a resident of Chirakkal, was reportedly stabbed by another man following an argument at the Kairali Bar in Kattampally around midnight.

Riyas, who suffered deep injuries on the stomach breathed his last while undergoing treatment early on Friday.

Police have intensified search for the accused who managed to flee from the crime scene.