CPM to field local 'Congress' leader against Chandy Oommen for Puthuppally bypoll: Reports

Kottayam: With the bypoll mood setting in fast in Puthuppally assembly constituency, left vacant with the demise of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, speculations have started doing the rounds in political circles.

The Congress-led UDF has announced Chandy Oommen, son of Oommen Chandy, as its candidate while the CPM-led LDF and BJP's NDA are yet to field their nominees.

Television reports on Wednesday reported that the CPM may spring a surprise by poaching a young leader from the Congress camp as its candidate. The reports said that a Congress leader from Puthuppally who was close to Oommen Chandy would jump the ship to take on Chandy Oommen.

A source close to the CPM district leadership in Kottayam told Onmanorama that such a move was on and the Congress leader under suspicion is in fact a local body member.

"We don't think that person will ditch us like that," a senior Congress leader in Kottayam told Onmanorama when asked about the CPM's reported move. He said senior leaders were trying to contact the person.

CPM district secretary A V Russell termed the reports "absurd" when Onmanorama contacted him. He said the candidate will be declared on August 12 after discussions with the state-level leadership.

CPM leaders Jaick C Thomas, Regi Zacharia and Radhakrishnan are reported to be among those considered by the party as the probable LDF candidate.

The bypoll will be held on September 5 and the votes will be counted on September 8.