Oommen Chandy’s daughter calls Puthuppally bypoll verdict biggest guard of honour for her father

Kottayam: Oommen Chandy’s daughters Maria Oommen and Achu Oommen were elated as their brother Chandy Oommen was heading to a record victory in the Puthuppally bypoll.

Both Maria and Achu were active on the campaign front in the bypoll necessitated with the death of their father.

Addressing media, Mariya said the people of Puthuppally have accepted her brother as their own, just like how they treated her father.

"This is the biggest guard of honour Puthuppally could give my father. Without a doubt, we will win the elections with a huge margin," said Maria.

Achu Oommen said the result was an answer to the witchhunt they had to endure all these years. "This is Puthuppally's response to the question what did Oommen Chandy do for the constituency in 53 years," she said.

LDF’s major poll plank in the election was that Oommen Chandy had failed to ensure infrastructure development in the constituency despite representing it for 53 years at a stretch.

Achu was also subjected to cyberbullying from LDF supporters who accused her of leading an extravagant lifestyle. A case was registered on a complaint filed her and probe is on.