Mid-day meal scheme: Kerala govt asks schools to form committees for crowdfunding

Thiruvananthapuram: As the crisis-hit Kerala government has stopped funding the mid-day meal scheme, the education department has asked the schools to raise funds by themselves through crowdfunding. The directorate of general education issued an order on Wednesday asking the schools that benefitted from the mid-day meal scheme to form a maintenance committee by November 30 to continue the food distribution. The department claimed that the state government is unable to raise money for the scheme as the central government delayed its share.



All government, aided and special schools that come under the mid-day meal scheme have been asked to form the committee after seeking the support of parents and the public.

Ward members will be trustees of the committee and the head teacher will be the conveners. This committee will be in charge of continuing the food distribution at schools if there is any delay in government fund. The committee is empowered to take a decision on borrowing interest-free loans from parents, former students and VIPs in the locality. The headteacher is bound to return this money once the government releases the fund, reads the circular.

The department also directed to take action for giving breakfast to eligible students with the cooperation of parents, public and local government institutions as well as by utilizing maximum Corporate Social Responsibility funds.

In the circular, general education department director Shanavas IAS explained that the central government is bound to give 60 percent fund spent on mid-day meal scheme, while the state government raises 40 percent. The fund from the central government is being delayed from the financial year 2021-22.

Apart from mid-day meal scheme, several public welfare projects are being interrupted in Kerala due to the financial crisis.