Local BJP leader hacks wife to death, dies by suicide in Kayamkulam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 20, 2024 08:02 PM IST
Representational image: Canva
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A local BJP leader hacked his wife to death before committing suicide at Kayamkulam here on Friday night. According to police, P K Saji (48), of Chirakkadavu near KPAC Junction, murdered his wife Binu (42), who is a teacher by profession, at their house.

“As per the preliminary inquiry, we suspect the murder happened on Friday night. However, the neighbours found out about the incident only on Saturday evening,” said the police. Saji was the Kayamkulam mandalam secretary of the BJP. However, he was inactive in party affairs for the past two months.

“The couple's son is studying in Coimbatore. He tried calling home, but nobody picked up despite repeated attempts. He then alerted the neighbours, who went to check on the couple and found the bodies,” said police.

