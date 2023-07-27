Malayala Manorama honours Minnu Mani | Video

Kochi: "I had been playing cricket since schooling and when I continued to train even after completing my degree course, many in my village were sceptical. I had heard them doubting my capabilities in a hushed voice, but I did not pay attention to their reservations. I worked hard and believed in myself to realise my dreams. And now I'm representing my country in international cricket," said Minnu Mani, the first Kerala woman cricketer to play for the Indian senior team.



The 24-year-old Minnu, who started playing cricket alongside boys in the paddy fields in her village near Mananthavady in Wayanad, was speaking at a felicitation function organised by Malayalam Manorama here on Wednesday. As a token of appreciation, a gold medal sponsored by Malayalam Manorama was presented to her by Malayalam cinema's 'Lady Superstar' Manju Warrier. Malayala Manorama editor Philip Mathew handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh, while a plaque depicting her bowling action was awarded to her by actor Saiju Kurup.

"Despite limited availability of resources in Wayanad, Minnu could make a mark in her chosen field. No matter who you are and where you come from, with hard work and effort, you can achieve anything," said Manju.

Saiju was all praise for the youngster's resilience and intelligence. "Minnu was hit for a six and a four off the second and third balls of her debut match against Bangladesh. Unperturbed, she thought on her feet and picked up a wicket off the next delivery," he said.

According to Philip, the all-rounder's dedication and hard work has got her to where she is. "She is destined for greater things. One can hope that the Indian team management will make use of her batting and fielding abilities as well. She has it in her to be a future captain of the national team," he said.

Saiju Kurup and Manju Warrier are all smiles as Minnu Mani speaks. Photo: Manorama/ E V Sreekumar

Minnu's parents Mani and Vasantha, sister Mimitha, her relative and state-level cricketer Darshana, and Minnu's childhood mentor Vineesh were present on the occasion.