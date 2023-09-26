Minnu Mani shares photos of Women in Blue celebrating gold medal triumph

Minnu Mani became the first Kerala cricketer to win an Asian Games gold medal. The 24-year-old from Mananthavady in Wayanad was part of the Indian squad which emerged victorious by 19 runs in the final over Sri Lanka in Hangzhou on Monday.



Minnu took to social media to share photos of the team's celebrations.

Minnu was included in the quarterfinal against Malaysia which was washed out. The off-spinning all-rounder was not part of the eleven which took the field against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the semifinal and final respectively.

Minnu made her international debut in the T20I series against Bangaldesh in July.

She was also a member of the Delhi Daredevils team which ended runners-up in the inaugural Women's Premier league last season.