Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Did Sanju pave the way for Burger's entry into Rajasthan Royals?

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 20, 2023 01:56 PM IST
Nandre Burger
Nandre Burger made his ODI debut in the first match of the ongoing series against India. File photo: AFP/Phill Magakoe
Topic | Cricket

South African left-arm medium-pacer Nandre Burger could not have chosen a better day to prove his worth. The 28-year-old picked up three wickets (3/30) to help the Proteas bowl India out for a modest 211 in the second One-Day International (ODI) at Gqeberha on Tuesday. Burger was bought by Rajasthan Royals for his base price of Rs 50 lakh in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Dubai almost along the same time.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, who watched Burger in action in the ongoing ODI series, could have played a key role in Royals picking up Burger. In fact Royals bought him only towards the fag end of the auction after his impactful spell.  

The bowling all-rounder made his T20I debut in the third and final match of the series last week. He got his maiden ODI cap in the series opener against India in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Burger will team up with another left-arm pacer - Kiwi great Trent Boult - for Royals in IPL 2024.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.