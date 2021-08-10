COVID-19: 21,119 new cases in Kerala, toll crosses 18K, TPR at 15.91%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 21,119 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 35,86,693.
In the last 24 hours, 1,32,769 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 15.91 per cent. So far, 2,87,45,545 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.
With 152 deaths being reported on Tuesday, the state's death toll has risen to 18,004.
According to the Union Health Ministry, Kerala reported 51.51 per cent of total COVID-19 cases recorded in India in past seven days.
As many as 18,493 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 33,96,184.
The active cases touched 1,71,985, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. The caseload remained above 1-lakh for the past 33 days.
Of the positive cases, 111 were health workers, while 40 had come from outside the state and 20,027 infected through contact. The source of infection of 941 among them is unknown.
District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:
Malappuram 3603
Thrissur 2231
Kozhikode 2335
Ernakulam 2539
Palakkad 1841
Kollam 1637
Kasaragod 536
Thiruvananthapuram 1040
Alappuzha 1230
Kannur 1091
Kottayam 1245
Pathanamthitta 686
Idukki 382
Wayanad 723
District-wise breakup of recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram 861
Kollam 1365
Pathanamthitta 510
Alappuzha 1291
Kottayam 863
Idukki 352
Ernakulam 2196
Thrissur 2694
Palakkad 1480
Malappuram 2762
Kozhikode 2472
Wayanad 480
Kannur 970
Kasaragod 197
A total of 4,82,290 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 4,53,540 are under home or institutional quarantine and 28,750 are in hospitals.
2,101 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.
Among 52 local bodies, there are 266 wards in the state which has a weekly infection population ratio more than 10.