COVID-19: 21,119 new cases in Kerala, toll crosses 18K, TPR at 15.91%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 21,119 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 35,86,693.

In the last 24 hours, 1,32,769 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 15.91 per cent. So far, 2,87,45,545 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

With 152 deaths being reported on Tuesday, the state's death toll has risen to 18,004.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Kerala reported 51.51 per cent of total COVID-19 cases recorded in India in past seven days.

As many as 18,493 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 33,96,184.

The active cases touched 1,71,985, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. The caseload remained above 1-lakh for the past 33 days.

Of the positive cases, 111 were health workers, while 40 had come from outside the state and 20,027 infected through contact. The source of infection of 941 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram 3603

Thrissur 2231

Kozhikode 2335

Ernakulam 2539

Palakkad 1841

Kollam 1637

Kasaragod 536

Thiruvananthapuram 1040

Alappuzha 1230

Kannur 1091

Kottayam 1245

Pathanamthitta 686

Idukki 382

Wayanad 723

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 861

Kollam 1365

Pathanamthitta 510

Alappuzha 1291

Kottayam 863

Idukki 352

Ernakulam 2196

Thrissur 2694

Palakkad 1480

Malappuram 2762

Kozhikode 2472

Wayanad 480

Kannur 970

Kasaragod 197

A total of 4,82,290 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 4,53,540 are under home or institutional quarantine and 28,750 are in hospitals.

2,101 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

Among 52 local bodies, there are 266 wards in the state which has a weekly infection population ratio more than 10.