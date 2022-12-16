Malayalam
1 killed, 16 injured as bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims plunges into ditch

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 16, 2022 05:27 PM IST
The driver lost control over the vehicle at Kannimala and it veered off the road before plunging into a ditch: Screengrab: Manorama News
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Erumeli: A bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims met with an accident at Kannimala, near Erumeli in Kottayam district, on Friday afternoon, killing a 10-year-old girl and injuring 16.

The deceased has been identified as Sanghamitra, a native of Tambaram in Chennai.

The accident happened at 3.15 pm. The driver lost control over the vehicle at Kannimala and it veered off the road before plunging into a ditch.

The injured were shifted to the Kanjirappally General Hospital. Those who are gravely injured will be shifted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

The pilgrims were en route to the Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala from Chennai.

In all 21 people were onboard.

