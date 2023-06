A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a godown at Kazhakoottam in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kiran, a native of Avanavancherry near Attingal is in custody. The survivor is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city.

According to reports, the crime took place Saturday evening. The accused reportedly forced the woman into a car before sexually assaulting her at a godown. She ran out naked.