Kozhikode: A 74-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered here on Monday. The deceased, Kalyani, was a resident of Santhi Nagar Colony.

The police have taken into custody, Kalyani's neighbour, Rajan in connection with the case.

Kalyani was found unresponsive at her home by 4.00 pm and was taken to the General Hospital, where she was declared dead.

She had lived alone. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Government Medical College.