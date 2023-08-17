Kozhikode: Though a board of medical experts rejected the police findings in the medical negligence case of Harshina, the police are to go ahead with the course of investigation.

The jurisdictional cops are to approach the court seeking permission to replace the accused persons named in the First Information Report, a source said.

Initially the police had named the then medical superintendent Dr Sreekumar alongside head of department Dr Vinayachandran, and another doctor at the Kozhikode medical college hospital as the accused acting on Harshina's complaint.

Further on, investigations traced the doctors and nurses on duty at the time of the third C Section on Harshina conducted at the government medical college hospital, Kozhikode in 2017. A pair of forceps were reportedly found in Harshina's stomach after the procedure.

Police are to request the court to replace those named at present with two doctors and two nurses on duty at the time of the third C Section.

Once an FIR registered, it cannot be changed without the permission of the court concerned. So, the medical college police decided to approach the court to replace the accused persons, commissioner of police K Sudarsan told the press.

According to the police, it was at the medical college that the surgical scissors were left inside Harshina's stomach. Police arrived at the conclusion 'based on the fact' that Harshina began to suffer physical ailments after the third C Section at the medical college, and based on the MRI scan prior to the third caesarian, which reportedly revealed no forceps in the stomach at the time.

Meanwhile, the medical board led by district medical officer rejected the report submitted by medical college police citing it was not sure the forceps belonged to the medical college and that there was a possibility that these were left behind during the second C Section at government taluk hospital, Thamarassery.

The MRI scan done after the second C Section might not have shown the forceps in the stomach as it was done focussing on the patient's head, the board argued, even as board members, the assistant commissioner of police, medical college station and government pleader turned in their rejection notes on this view.

Harshina is now on an indefinite sit in in front of the medical college hospital in Kozhikode. On August 16, she staged a hunger strike in front of the secretariat at the state capital. She has lodged a complaint at the office of the Kozhikode city police chief a few days ago. She shall also approach state medical board headed by the the director of health department.