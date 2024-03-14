Malayalam
Kochi woman tied up, raped during Dubai business trip

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 14, 2024 07:47 AM IST Updated: March 14, 2024 10:23 AM IST
Representational image: istock
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: A woman from Kochi was tied up and raped by her acquaintance during a business trip to Dubai.
She rejected the repeated attempts to 'settle the matter' by offering Rs 25 lakh, and has filed a police complaint against the accused man.

Speaking to Manorama News, the survivor expressed her anguish, stating that nobody should experience the mental turmoil she endured. She added that the incident almost drove her to the verge of suicide.

The accused, who is a native of Nadapuram in Kozhikode, lives abroad. The Nadapuram police have registered a case and initiated an investigation based on the complaint filed with the Vadakara Rural SP.

