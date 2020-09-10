Triumph launches all-new Rocket 3 GT priced at Rs 18.40 lakh | Video

New Delhi: British premium motorcycle brand Triumph Motorcycles on Thursday launched its tourer model, the all-new Rocket 3 GT in India priced at Rs 18.40 lakh (ex-showroom) as it looks to create 'excitement' in the market which has been reeling under the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rocket 3 GT is the touring variant of the Rocket 3R which was launched in December 2019 and is powered by an all-new 2,500 cc engine, which the company claims is "the world's biggest production motorcycle engine".

"We are focussing greatly on how to continue to create excitement in this industry. We all know we are stressed in the industry right now. The focus from our side is to continuously give reason for customers to come to our showroom and buy our products," Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq told PTI.

He said the company is focussing on bringing new products with 'aggressive pricing' in each segment in order to overcome the current headwinds faced by the industry, specially in the premium motorcycle segment.

"We have launched the Rocket 3 GT at a very very aggressive pricing of Rs 18.40 lakh, which is Rs 40,000 more from the Rocket 3R that we already have. I am sure this is going to go very well with the current context of the situation in the industry," Farooq said.

Globally, the price difference between Rocket 3 GT and the Rocket 3R could range between Rs 1-2 lakh depending on variant, he added.

Stating that the Rocket 3 GT completes the Rocket range which has the roadster and touring variants, Farooq said,"This is another addition to our already robust BS-VI line-up. We are having the biggest line-up of BS-VI in the premium space. This is the 13th BS-VI motorcycle model we have launched in India."

The company had started launching its BS-VI compliant models from January onwards though the last four-five months were turbulent.

"That is really helping us as a brand and we are seeing some recovery for the brand from June onwards," Farooq added.

Triumph Motorcycles said with a weight saving of more than 40kg, the all-new Rocket 3 GT is more than 13 per cent lighter than the previous generation.

It is also equipped with safety features such as optimised cornering anti-lock braking system (ABS) as standard on Rocket 3 GT to maintain optimum braking performance and hill hold control that prevents the bike rolling backwards.

The model is also equipped with features such as turn-by-turn navigation system, cruise control, and keyless ignition.