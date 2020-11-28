Own a vintage vehicle? Re-register by paying Rs 20,000, new rules soon

New Delhi: There will soon be a special registration system and number plates for vintage vehicles in the country. The government has issued a notification in this regard.

Two-wheelers and four-wheelers that are over 50 years old and not used for commercial purposes will be considered as vintage vehicles.

State governments will have to appoint a nodal officer and set up an inspection committee to issue registration for such vehicles. It will be this committee which will decide whether the vehicle belongs to the vintage category or not.

For vintage vehicles, VA will also be added to the registration number after the state code. It will cost Rs 20,000 for the first registration that will be valid for 10 years. After the term, re-registration will cost Rs 5,000.

The use of vintage vehicles will only be allowed for display and research and for specific purposes such as car rallies.