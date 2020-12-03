{{head.currentUpdate}}

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow edition launched at Rs 42.3 lakh | Video

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow edition in India priced at Rs 42.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Locally produced at the Chennai plant, the model would only be sold via its online channel from December 7 onwards, the company said in a statement.

Available in limited units, the model offers customers an exclusive opportunity to own the latest BMW four-door coupe, he added.

The model comes with two-litre diesel engine which produces an output of 190 hp helping it accelerate from 0 -100 km/hr in just 7.5 seconds.

"The first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe perfectly blends the comfort of a sedan and the sportiness of a coupe," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

The new Black Shadow edition with BMW M performance parts offers an excellent athletic edge which further enhances the sporty character of the car in all aspects, he added.

"Designed with a focus on dynamics, it demonstrates powerful uniqueness tailored to suit the requirements of motorsport enthusiastic customers," Pawah noted.

