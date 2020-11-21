Rishi Varma is ushering in revolutionary changes in streaming services

Video streaming services are all set for a great leap in India. YouTube, Amazon Prime and Netflix — many streaming platforms are now attracting people by the thousands every day.

Rishi Varma, who works as a Product Manager at Akamai Technologies, is one of the few people who is well aware of the potential of streaming media.

Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been going online for many things, from shopping and education to work.

Varma also knows we are passing through an era when a life without the Internet would be unimaginable, especially considering the revolutionary changes that will be ushered in by 5G.

If you ask him what is behind the success of video streaming or video game streaming, then his answer would be that it has been made possible by Content Delivery Networks or CDNs. He argues that the use of CDNs can improve the performance of video streaming services, video games, e-commerce websites, and even regular websites.

Through his experience, Varma has mastered many tricks that those who want to start a digital business should possess.

Who is Rishi Varma?

Varma, whose experience has helped him master the art of formulating business strategies, joined Akamai Technologies' digital media division in 2014. He is the head of product for the company's media and delivery division and also oversees its operations in the Asia Pacific and Japan regions.

The team under him also looks into local changes that need to be made in the regions he handles. His experience and abilities in devising new strategies have earned him the respect of even his competitors.

He has been paying close attention to even the minutest aspect of the digital media arena and is now focusing more on making online video streaming profitable. He is now busy crafting strategies for this.

He has also proven himself in many other areas, including cloud security, digital media, cloud delivery, pre-sales, and key account management.

Varma, who holds a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in Electronics and Communications from the University of Pondicherry, is also studying about the reforms that are needed in this area to meet the unexpected demand for streaming content that has arisen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says the inclusion of CDNs can improve the performance of websites by up to 10 times. People do not want to go to websites that are slow to load. He says the use of CDNs will help increase the speed of websites.

Generally, any website looks to increase traffic. However, websites may be shut down by denial-of-service attacks. Varma says the inclusion of CDNs can help thwart such attacks.

It can also be used to reduce cyber crime. Today, Varma is said to be an inexhaustible source of knowledge that anyone wanting to do business in the digital sector should possess.

Rishi Varma in Techspectations

Varma is participating in the First Shows Manorama Online Techspectations 2020. Manorama Online, which gave the digital face to Malayali's reading habits, is organizing the third edition of the national digital summit on November 27-28.

The third edition of the digital meet, taking place in the backdrop of the global economic crisis triggered by COVID-19 pandemic, aims to explore new opportunities for returning to the path of growth.

The theme of this edition is "Digital-led 2021: Define the New Normal". Techspectations is also a confluence of leaders of the technology sector, heads of prominent brands, statrtups and industry stalwarts who will share their experiences.

First Shows, the soon to be launched OTT platform, is the title sponsor of the summit. "Amrita Ahead" the Amrita University's online degree programme, is the knowledge partner.

For more details, visit Techspectations