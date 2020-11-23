Anvesha Poswalia: In pursuit of new avenues of digital marketing

Anvesha Poswalia is someone who works towards making the world a more beautiful place. At L'Oreal, she sells what the world demands much today – personal care products.



A passionate marketer, Poswalia is currently responsible for the digital marketing strategy of L'Oreal Professionnel in India. Despite being part of a highly competing field, she believes in sharing her knowledge with the world. She has been a speaker at various conferences and her guest articles have been published in content portals like afaqs! and tvnews4u.com.

An MBA from Mumbai's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Poswalia, over the years, has proven that she is the right kind of a marketing professional big brands want on-board.

Excited and optimistic about the adoption of digital technology in India, Poswalia is looking forward to how digital is all set to reshape the concept of marketing.

Recently, she was placed among the "Top 30 Digital Marketer" in India by ET BrandEquity. She has been a part of the coveted "Economic Times Young Leaders" List in 2018. She has also been placed by Social Samsa in "40 Under 40" Digital Leaders & "Top 100 Marketers in India" by Adobe in 2019.

Poswalia started her career with Google, where she worked closely with clients like Sephora, Gap and Jet Airways to help them build a successful strategy for their marketing campaigns on Google search, display and YouTube. She then went on to set up the online marketing team at Travelyaari.com and paved the way for digital transformation at the company with an ROI focused approach. Her recent stint was with Asian Paints, where she headed digital media.

Poswalia at Manoramaonline Techspectations

Anvesha Poswalia is participating in the First Shows Manorama Online Techspectations 2020. Manorama Online, which gave the digital face to Malayali's reading habits, is organizing the third edition of the national digital summit on November 27-28.

The third edition of the digital meet, taking place in the backdrop of the global economic crisis triggered by COVID-19 pandemic, aims to explore new opportunities for returning to the path of growth.

The theme of this edition is "Digital-led 2021: Define the New Normal". Techspectations is also a confluence of leaders of the technology sector, heads of prominent brands, startups and industry stalwarts who will share their experiences.

