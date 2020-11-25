Damandeep Singh Soni: Rowing boAt in the challenging waters of marketing

Damandeep Singh Soni's current position at Lifestyle consumer electronics major boAt is the biggest testimony to his extensive experience in entrepreneurship, marketing, strategy, growth, startups and driving scale.

This Haryana-based marketing professional heads growth at boAt and is entrusted with the task of making the firm the largest consumer tech company in the country. Soni is on a mission to make boAt the largest D2C (direct-to-consumer) company in the country.

Soni has grown multiple products to 50+ million users. Earlier he was the CMO and growth head at Mobikwik, Milkbasket and WeCash. He was also the India Head for LINE. He also consults startups on marketing, growth, India entry and go-to-market strategies. Soni is an ISB alumni, and has done his Engineering from NIT Rourkela. He blogs at www.damansoni.com about growth marketing and startups.

In a career spanning over 20 years, Soni also worked as a senior advisor – marketing and growth at multiple startups like Whitehat Jr, Limeroad, Editorji and Snapchat.

Soni is a quiz enthusiast and a sports aficionado who enjoys playing basketball.

Soni at Manoramaonline Techspectations

Soni is participating in the First Shows Manorama Online Techspectations 2020. Manorama Online, which gave the digital face to Malayali's reading habits, is organizing the third edition of the national digital summit on November 27-28.

The third edition of the digital meet, taking place in the backdrop of the global economic crisis triggered by COVID-19 pandemic, aims to explore new opportunities for returning to the path of growth.

The theme of this edition is "Digital-led 2021: Define the New Normal". Techspectations is also a confluence of leaders of the technology sector, heads of prominent brands, statrtups and industry stalwarts who will share their experiences.

