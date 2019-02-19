Omar Lulu changes 'Oru Adaar Love' climax and he is not alone

“Many expected a happy ending for my movie,” Omar Lulu had said after his latest film 'Oru Adaar Love' received mixed reviews. According to the director, many expected a happy ending in the movie which in fact showed the lead actor being killed and actress being raped by a gang.

In a live Facebook video, while replying to many comments by users, Omar said, the censoring for the new climax has been done and it took a day's of hard work for editing and colouring and mixing the final sequence. "Like all of you wanted, we have changed the climax and the film with new climax will be in the theatres from Wednesday," he said.

He went on to add that this would be probably the first time in Malayalam that a climax has been re-shot and is being released with a new climax. And Onmanorama today lists 5 other Malayalam movies which have been in news for their climax and had to be released after a few sequences was altered or reshot.

Solo

The 2017 Dulquer Salmaan movie was mired in controversy soon after the director announced that he was not aware about the climax change. Dulquer played different characters in four shorts titled 'World of Shekhar', 'World of Trilok', 'World of Siva' and 'World of Rudra'.

But after the movie hit screens, 'World of Rudra' left many people disappointed. The producer then felt a better conclusion would have worked wonders and hence the movie's climax was re-edited and released again by producer Abraham Mathew but without the knowledge of director Bejoy Nambiar. Many including the lead actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote an emotional note asking 'not to kill solo'.

Red Wine

The 2013 movie starring Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil in the lead was in news for its climax sequence. Post the release, director Salam Bappu revealed that the team altered the tail end of the movie to make it more appealing to the audience. The young crowd could not connect with the message imbibing its full meaning and hence such a stand was taken, according to the makers.

Chakkara Muthu

A. K. Lohithadas' 2006 movie which had Dileep in lead was supposed to have an anti-climax initially. In many of the director's interviews he himself had revealed that the original climax had the hero dead and the heroine becoming mentally unstable. But then, because of many differences of opinion, while the film was set on the editing table, Lohitadas decided to reshoot and have a new climax. And reports had it that the old climax was shown in a few theatres and the new one in some other.

Gramaphone

The 2003 Dileep starrer directed by Kamal had heated discussions from all corners for its climax. Just days after its release, reports suggested that Dileep fans were not satisfied with an end which saw the hero and heroine parting ways. And soon under pressure from producer and distributors, Kamal decided for a climax change where the re-shoot the sequence and showed the lead pair uniting.

Harikrishnans

'Harikrishnans' was probably the first movie in Malayalam which set history for its climax sequence. According to Fazil, he had shot two different climaxes and was supposed to finalise after the production stage. But finally he had to go with both the climax as the people representing the distributors from two different parts of the state arrived and collected the two different versions of the movie. While one climax had Hari marrying Pooja, the other had Krishnan marrying Pooja, a ploy to please the fans of both the superstars.

Final word

With the lists above, we doubt if our industry lacks courage to tread a different path and just want to follow the so called 'trends'.

Well, before we rest our case let's talk about Lijo Jose Pellisery too. After his movie 'Amen' hit the screens, many were of the view that they could not understand the climax and the same was with his another movie 'Double Barrel' which fetched mixed reviews. But contrary to choosing a climax change, Lijo chose to stick to his work and said, “No plans to change, no plans to impress”.