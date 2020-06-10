Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghna Raj's throwback wedding video leaves his fans in tears

Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on Sunday in Bangalore. The actor passed away after suffering a massive heart attack.

Fans are now digging up old photos and videos of the couple and it has left the actor's fans and followers in tears.

In April, Meghna (Meghana Raj) had shared their wedding video of them and fans are now expressing their concern for Meghna.

Yet another video is doing the rounds. It was brother Dhruv's wedding and fans are digging up the lovely moments shared by Meghna and Chiru. Meghna is seen feeding Chiru and one cannot miss the bond they had for each other.

In another picture shared by Meghna Raj sees the late actor in a joyful mood. The entire family is all smiles in the throwback picture. Fans are in sheer tear after seeing the throwback pictures and videos.