Ajay Devgn announces film on Galwan Valley incident

Actor-producer Ajay Devgn is all set to announce a film based on the attack on Indian soldiers by Chinese troops in Ladakhs Galwan Valley.

The proposed film will narrate the "story of the sacrifice of 20 Indian army men who fought the Chinese army".

Galwan Valley

It is not clear if Ajay will star in the film. The cast and other crew are under finalisation. The film will be co-produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP.

On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent faceoff with the Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. The Galwan clash occurred on the southern bank of the Indus river, which flows in an east-west direction. 

The deaths are the first casualties suffered by the Indian Army during a clash with the Chinese People's Liberation Army since 1975, when an Indian patrol was ambushed by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh.

Coming up for Ajay soon is "Bhuj: The Pride of India". The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar and is written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. This film is slated to premiere digitally on an OTT platform soon.

