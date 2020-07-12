{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Rekha's staff tests positive for COVID-19, bungalow sealed

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

rekha
SHARE

Veteran actress Rekhas bungalow in the Bandstand area of the Bandra locality has been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after a security guard tested positive for Covid-19.

The bungalow named Sea Springs has also been declared a containment zone and BMC has sanitised the locality completely.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
From Mammootty to Mohanlal: Celebs pray for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan after testing COVID positive

The bungalow normally has two security guards on duty. One of them has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a timesofindia.indiatimes.com report. The website added that the infected member of Rekha's staff is currently undergoing treatment at a facility in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Earlier, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, and Boney and Janhvi Kapoor, have reported that members of their staff have been infected by the coronavirus.

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan has been tested positive and is admitted at hospital.

amitabh-abhishek-bachchan

An official statement from Rekha or her office is awaited in the matter.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES