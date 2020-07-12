Rekha's staff tests positive for COVID-19, bungalow sealed

Veteran actress Rekhas bungalow in the Bandstand area of the Bandra locality has been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after a security guard tested positive for Covid-19.

The bungalow named Sea Springs has also been declared a containment zone and BMC has sanitised the locality completely.

The bungalow normally has two security guards on duty. One of them has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a timesofindia.indiatimes.com report. The website added that the infected member of Rekha's staff is currently undergoing treatment at a facility in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Earlier, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, and Boney and Janhvi Kapoor, have reported that members of their staff have been infected by the coronavirus.

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan has been tested positive and is admitted at hospital.

An official statement from Rekha or her office is awaited in the matter.